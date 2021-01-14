Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Rises By 438.5%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the December 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

