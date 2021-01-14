Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expands By 73.9%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,800 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

