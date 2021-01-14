Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 96.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,840 shares of company stock worth $3,359,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.