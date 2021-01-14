Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Drops By 42.5%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.8 days.

VPGLF stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

