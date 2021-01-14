Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 59.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $179.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,430,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter.

