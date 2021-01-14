Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Drops By 45.8%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

WDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WDR remained flat at $$25.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 737,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,932. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

