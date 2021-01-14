Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 76.2%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 79,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,631. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

