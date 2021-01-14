Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 103.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

