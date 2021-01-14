Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

