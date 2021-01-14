Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.50 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

