Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

SSTK stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

