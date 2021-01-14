SiaCashCoin (SCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 96% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One SiaCashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $35,561.93 and approximately $741.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SCC is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.