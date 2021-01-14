Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

