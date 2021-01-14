Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.97

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 9303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $652.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

