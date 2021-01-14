Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

