Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $173.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

