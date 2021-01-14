Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $541.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.17 and a 200-day moving average of $498.57. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

