Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

