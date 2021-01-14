Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. United Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of T opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

