Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.