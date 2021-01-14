Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.35. 636,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 485,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $656,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,584 shares of company stock worth $4,443,640 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,108,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 293,163 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.