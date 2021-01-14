Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $82.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $806,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 349,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,939. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

