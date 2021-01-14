Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX) Trading Down 0.1%

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.30 ($18.00) and last traded at €15.30 ($18.00). Approximately 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.32 ($18.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.24.

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) Company Profile (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates in two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates an online retail business that serves private and commercial customers through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and damage management, an inspection and insurance package.

