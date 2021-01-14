Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.00

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.00 ($122.35) and last traded at €106.20 ($124.94), with a volume of 83049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($121.65).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.