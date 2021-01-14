SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 323.3% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. SJM has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.