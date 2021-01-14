Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

