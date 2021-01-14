Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

SCCAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

