Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $108.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $94.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

