Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $332,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $333,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,158,890.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $745,335.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

