Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

