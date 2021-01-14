SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.96

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 48698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

SMCAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SMC had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMC Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

