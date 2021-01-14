SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SDC remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 217,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,213. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

