Smith Barney Citigroup Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $60.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 2,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

