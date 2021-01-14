Smith Barney Citigroup Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $100.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,807. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

