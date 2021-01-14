Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,964 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $856,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.