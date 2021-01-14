Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

