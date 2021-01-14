Snap Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock worth $85,167,118.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

