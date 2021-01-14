SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will report $13.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year sales of $57.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLMD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 414,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

