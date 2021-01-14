Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

GLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.70 ($22.00).

GLE opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.54. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

