Societe Generale Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Buy

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

IFF opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

