Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.89

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 20710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

