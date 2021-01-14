Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Nicholas Millington Sells 76,441 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

