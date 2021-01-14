Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.71 and the lowest is ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,512.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

