Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 9.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.99. 23,057,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 10,041,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

