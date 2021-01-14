Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,295. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

