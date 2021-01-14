Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 725,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,857. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

