Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.18 million and the highest is $26.32 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $103.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.14 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $102.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%.

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.