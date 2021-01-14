Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,626 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

