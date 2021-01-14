Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,199.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.89, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,028.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

