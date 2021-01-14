Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $167.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

